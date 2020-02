*Little Women**U/A: Drama, Romance **Director: Greta Gerwig**Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Eliza Scanlen**Rating:Greta Gerwig's continued attempt to further her solo directorial dream after the much lauded 'Lady Bird' is yet another commendable piece of cinema –this time a



Recent related videos from verified sources Some Great Reads Headed to the Screen Great books being turned into movies or TV series is nothing new. And we all know that some can exceed their source material, and some completely miss the mark. With a slate of book adaptations headed.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 06:38Published 2 weeks ago Blend Extra: Great Books About Women in Sports Our book reviewer Carole Barrowman was making a list of all the classic sports books that she has read, and she found herself asking a question... Where are all the women?! While she had a list of.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 04:01Published on January 3, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Little Women movie review: A near-perfect adaptation

Indian Express 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this