Meek Mill Confirms His Girlfriend’s Pregnant + They Look Extra Boo’d Up In New Pic Together
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill isn’t leaving it up to speculation anymore. The hip-hop veteran has confirmed recent buzz and hype about having a baby on the way. Big Facts: This week during a publicized spat with ex-boo Nicki Minaj, Meek let it spill out his current bae is pregnant. High-Key Details: In mid-January 2020, […]
The post Meek Mill Confirms His Girlfriend’s Pregnant + They Look Extra Boo’d Up In New Pic Together appeared first on .
Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill of Abuse Minaj took to social media seemingly accusing her former boyfriend, Meek Mill, of domestic abuse. Nicki Minaj, via Instagram The rapper took to Twitter in response. Meek Mill, via Twitter Meek Mill, via Twitter Minaj accused her ex of assaulting her along with...