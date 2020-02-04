Lil Wayne’s Daughter Give Early Reaction To New Harley Quinn BIRDS OF PREY Supervillain Flick: “Okay So…”
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter is out here delivering co-signs. Reginae Carter went online this week to shell out a major salute to the upcoming Birds of Prey movie. Big Facts: This week, Reginae hit up Instagram to encourage her 4.7 million followers to see the super villain flick. On A Related Note: A few […]
The post Lil Wayne’s Daughter Give Early Reaction To New Harley Quinn BIRDS OF PREY Supervillain Flick: “Okay So…” appeared first on .
Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn): Exclusive Interview With Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ella Jay Basco & Cathy Yan - You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? "Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley...