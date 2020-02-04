Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lil Wayne’s Daughter Give Early Reaction To New Harley Quinn BIRDS OF PREY Supervillain Flick: “Okay So…”

Lil Wayne’s Daughter Give Early Reaction To New Harley Quinn BIRDS OF PREY Supervillain Flick: “Okay So…”

SOHH Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Give Early Reaction To New Harley Quinn BIRDS OF PREY Supervillain Flick: “Okay So…”Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter is out here delivering co-signs. Reginae Carter went online this week to shell out a major salute to the upcoming Birds of Prey movie. Big Facts: This week, Reginae hit up Instagram to encourage her 4.7 million followers to see the super villain flick. On A Related Note: A few […]

The post Lil Wayne’s Daughter Give Early Reaction To New Harley Quinn BIRDS OF PREY Supervillain Flick: “Okay So…” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)': Exclusive Interview With Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ella Jay

'Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)': Exclusive Interview With Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ella Jay  02:04

 Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn): Exclusive Interview With Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ella Jay Basco & Cathy Yan - You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? "Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lil Wayne Now Has More 'Billboard' Top 40 Hits Than Elvis [Video]Lil Wayne Now Has More 'Billboard' Top 40 Hits Than Elvis

Lil Wayne Now Has More 'Billboard' Top 40 Hits Than Elvis Lil Wayne has the second-most top 40 Hot 100 hits with 82. Only Drake has more top 40 Hot 100 hits with exactly 100. Four songs from Lil..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Will A New Title Save 'Birds Of Prey'? [Video]Will A New Title Save 'Birds Of Prey'?

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” crashed at the box office. Warner Brothers is desperate to save the film and its Harley Quinn franchise. So, they are..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Burger King® Restaurants Partner With DC’s Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey to Flame-Grill Memories of Your Ex and Emancipate Your Heart This Valentine’s Day

Burger King® Restaurants Partner With DC’s Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey to Flame-Grill Memories of Your Ex and Emancipate Your Heart This Valentine’s DayMIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Valentine’s Day, who needs The Joker when you can have the King? In a new partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and their new...
Business Wire

'Birds of Prey' Is Not Performing as Well as Expected, Despite Great Reviews

Margot Robbie‘s new Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey is now in theaters and the film is not performing as strong as industry experts initially expected. The...
Just Jared Also reported by •The Verge

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.