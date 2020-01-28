Global  

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Remembered by High School Friends and Basketball Teammates

Gianna Bryant's high school friends and basketball teammates at Harbor Day middle school pay tribute to the fallen teenage girl in a touching ceremony where they retire her jersey.
Arizona high school girls basketball coaches and players reflect on Kobe Bryant's impact

The Arizona girls basketball community details memories, lessons and personal interaction with Bryant, one of girls basketball's biggest supporters.  
Kobe Bryant's Daughter Honored With Jersey and Flowers by Her Favorite Basketball Team

Gianna Bryant is remembered by the women's basketball team at the University of Connecticut following her passing in a tragic accident with her superstar father.
