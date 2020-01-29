Global  

CNN’s John Berman Goes After Don Jr. Over ‘Appalling’ Instagram Post Calling Mitt Romney a ‘P*ssy’

Mediaite Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
CNN’s John Berman was appalled by an Instagram post that called Mitt Romney a “pussy” that was posted by Donald Trump, Jr in the hours that followed the Utah Senator’s vote to convict President Donald Trump on impeachment charges. Romney was the sole Republican vote to convict the President and cited his deep religious faith […]
News video: Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump

Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump 00:35

 Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday. CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine. In an emotional speech on the Senate floor, he said the President is "guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust." The...

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’sConviction in Impeachment Trial [Video]Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’sConviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of..

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial [Video]Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of..

CNN’s John Berman Blasts Senate Impeachment Developments: ‘Russia If You Are Listening, 2020 is Open for Investigations

CNN’s John Berman opened Friday morning’s New Day in a blistering manner after Senator Lamar Alexander announced Thursday evening that he would be voting...
Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz Ask Schiff: What If Obama Wanted Romney’s Son Investigated for Working for Corrupt Russian Company?

As senators posed questions in the impeachment trial today, Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz asked a follow-up to Adam Schiff’s hypothetical about Barack Obama and...
