CNN’s John Berman Goes After Don Jr. Over ‘Appalling’ Instagram Post Calling Mitt Romney a ‘P*ssy’
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () CNN’s John Berman was appalled by an Instagram post that called Mitt Romney a “pussy” that was posted by Donald Trump, Jr in the hours that followed the Utah Senator’s vote to convict President Donald Trump on impeachment charges. Romney was the sole Republican vote to convict the President and cited his deep religious faith […]
