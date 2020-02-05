Mitt Romney praised by celebrities for saying he'll vote to convict Donald Trump: He has 'political courage'
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () In a shocking announcement prior to the Senate’s vote on impeachment Wednesday, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announced that he would vote to convict President Trump, earning him the praise of many left-leaning celebrities.
Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment on Wednesday. Earlier, the Senator announced his decision to vote to convict Donald Trump...