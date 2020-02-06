Global  

"Unforgiven" - cast: Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis, Rob Morgan, Aisling Franciosi, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Emma Nelson

AceShowbiz Thursday, 6 February 2020
*Release date :* TBA 2020
*Synopsis :* Based on the 2009 British miniseries "Unforgiven", the film follows Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) who, released from prison after serving ...
