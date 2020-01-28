Snoop Dogg + Boosie Badazz Destroy Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Remarks: “Why Y’All Attacking Us, How Dare You Try To Tarnish My Motherf**king Homeboy’s Reputation”
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg and Boosie Badazz aren’t here for it – at all. The hip-hop pair have stepped forward to address TV veteran Gayle King bringing up late NBA icon Kobe Bryant‘s past sexual assault case during an interview. Big Facts: This week, both Snoop and Boosie went to their Instagram pages with […]
A stunning mural of basketball star Kobe Bryant with his daughter has been painted on court in the Philippines, seen here on Saturday (February 1).
The small arena, in the middle of a condominium block in Taguig City, Manila, has become a focal point for tributes to the LA Lakers legend who died...
LeBron James' All-Star Team Will Wear Gianna Bryant's No. 2 James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were voted captains of the NBA All-Star Game. Antetokounmpo's team will wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant...
New York rapper 50 Cent is big mad right now. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to go off-off on TV personality Gayle King bringing up late NBA icon Kobe... SOHH Also reported by •AceShowbiz •Just Jared
Kobe Bryant's deeply devoted fanbase is doing what it takes to uphold the NBA legend's legacy. A little over 24 hours have passed since Bryant and eight others,... E! Online Also reported by •Mid-Day •AceShowbiz •Billboard.com
