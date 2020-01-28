Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Snoop Dogg + Boosie Badazz Destroy Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Remarks: “Why Y’All Attacking Us, How Dare You Try To Tarnish My Motherf**king Homeboy’s Reputation”

Snoop Dogg + Boosie Badazz Destroy Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Remarks: “Why Y’All Attacking Us, How Dare You Try To Tarnish My Motherf**king Homeboy’s Reputation”

SOHH Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Snoop Dogg + Boosie Badazz Destroy Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Remarks: “Why Y’All Attacking Us, How Dare You Try To Tarnish My Motherf**king Homeboy’s Reputation”West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg and Boosie Badazz aren’t here for it – at all. The hip-hop pair have stepped forward to address TV veteran Gayle King bringing up late NBA icon Kobe Bryant‘s past sexual assault case during an interview. Big Facts: This week, both Snoop and Boosie went to their Instagram pages with […]

The post Snoop Dogg + Boosie Badazz Destroy Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Remarks: “Why Y’All Attacking Us, How Dare You Try To Tarnish My Motherf**king Homeboy’s Reputation” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Breathtaking Kobe Bryant mural at basketball court in Philippines reflects NBA superstar's global reach

Breathtaking Kobe Bryant mural at basketball court in Philippines reflects NBA superstar's global reach 03:12

 A stunning mural of basketball star Kobe Bryant with his daughter has been painted on court in the Philippines, seen here on Saturday (February 1). The small arena, in the middle of a condominium block in Taguig City, Manila, has become a focal point for tributes to the LA Lakers legend who died...

Recent related videos from verified sources

LeBron James' All-Star Team Will Wear Gianna Bryant's No. 2 [Video]LeBron James' All-Star Team Will Wear Gianna Bryant's No. 2

LeBron James' All-Star Team Will Wear Gianna Bryant's No. 2 James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were voted captains of the NBA All-Star Game. Antetokounmpo's team will wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

25,000 candles: The shocking numbers of items at Kobe’s memorial [Video]25,000 candles: The shocking numbers of items at Kobe’s memorial

The President of the Staples Center has revealed how many items have been left for Kobe, what Vanessa Bryant asked him to do and what will happen to all the mementos.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

50 Cent Explodes On Gayle King For Bringing Up Kobe Bryant’s Sexual Assault Accusation In New Interview: “Why They Keep Doing This”

50 Cent Explodes On Gayle King For Bringing Up Kobe Bryant’s Sexual Assault Accusation In New Interview: “Why They Keep Doing This”New York rapper 50 Cent is big mad right now. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to go off-off on TV personality Gayle King bringing up late NBA icon Kobe...
SOHH Also reported by •AceShowbizJust Jared

Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg and More Stars Call for NBA to Change Logo to Honor Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant's deeply devoted fanbase is doing what it takes to uphold the NBA legend's legacy. A little over 24 hours have passed since Bryant and eight others,...
E! Online Also reported by •Mid-DayAceShowbizBillboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop Snoop Dogg + Boosie Badazz Destroy Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Remarks: “Why Y’All Attacking Us, How Dare You Try T… https://t.co/vYQQH70Q2J 12 minutes ago

whodiniz

Whodiniz Snoop Dogg + Boosie Badazz Destroy Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Remarks: “Why Y’All Attacking Us, How Dare You Try T… https://t.co/nRqSojiU3t 33 minutes ago

kevinlockett

Kevin Lockett RT @sohh: Snoop Dogg + Boosie Badazz Destroy Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Remarks: "Why Y'All Attacking Us, How Dare You Try To Tarnish My M… 40 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH Snoop Dogg + Boosie Badazz Destroy Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Remarks: "Why Y'All Attacking Us, How Dare You Try T… https://t.co/2bby6d6jXs 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.