Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Shannen Doherty is using breast cancer diagnosis for 'sympathy,' State Farm Insurance says

Shannen Doherty is using breast cancer diagnosis for 'sympathy,' State Farm Insurance says

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Shannen Doherty announced this week she is battling stage 4 breast cancer after a lawsuit she is embroiled in with State Farm Insurance made mention of her declining health. Now, the insurance company is fighting back, claiming the "90210" actress is using her diagnosis as a means to get money and garner sympathy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis 00:58

 Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum decided to make the announcement before details were leaked to the press. Shannen Doherty, via 'ABC News' The actress publicly shared her treatment process after she was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Home insurance officials reject Shannen Doherty's remodel claim [Video]Home insurance officials reject Shannen Doherty's remodel claim

Shannen Doherty has been accused of using her terminal breast cancer diagnosis to "garner sympathy" in her legal battle with home insurance officials.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:51Published

‘Beverly Hills’ Star Shannen Doherty: Her Cancer Is Back [Video]‘Beverly Hills’ Star Shannen Doherty: Her Cancer Is Back

‘Beverly Hills’ Star Shannen Doherty: Her Cancer Is Back

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

"I'm stage four": Shannen Doherty reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Shannen Doherty was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and she said the cancer has returned.
CBS News

Shannen Doherty Says She Is ''Dying'' of Terminal Cancer in Insurance Lawsuit

Shannen Doherty is revealing the severity of her cancer in a lawsuit filed against State Farm Insurance. According to court documents obtained by E! News,...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

2_bjean

🌕🌖🌚⭐⭐⭐ Shannen Doherty is using breast cancer diagnosis for 'sympathy,' State Farm Insurance says https://t.co/xVDmCCR7HD 11 minutes ago

mwprogress

Proud American Louisiana born No wonder we are angry at the insurance companies. Shannen Doherty announced this week she is battling stage 4 bre… https://t.co/kEWsIBgXdg 28 minutes ago

TheRealChetDay

CHET DAY Shannen Doherty is using breast cancer diagnosis for ‘sympathy,’ State Farm Insurance says https://t.co/fWUfPvqkyX https://t.co/sDmW7MPuIc 28 minutes ago

WhoopsOhMy

Don Really State Farm Insurance. Someone within had the stupidity to argue this out loud to everyone. Piss poor marketi… https://t.co/blGp5C4xEw 30 minutes ago

Doveish1

Doveish "Shannen Doherty is using breast cancer diagnosis for 'sympathy,' State Farm Insurance says" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/sA2JRQKWnE 30 minutes ago

DrakeBeTheTypa

Drake The Type To "Shannen Doherty is using breast cancer diagnosis for 'sympathy,' State Farm Insurance says" https://t.co/gbUZtwFuDv https://t.co/Z3DW0WWcUC 36 minutes ago

warlock012

warlock012 Shannen Doherty is using breast cancer diagnosis for 'sympathy,' State Farm Insurance says https://t.co/uujxErfEDR https://t.co/kRHofgSELt 45 minutes ago

nannugent

Nancy Mitchell Shannen Doherty is using breast cancer diagnosis for 'sympathy,' State Farm Insurance says https://t.co/WGWltbULwo… https://t.co/pwUFMcHKnT 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.