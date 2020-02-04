Shannen Doherty is using breast cancer diagnosis for 'sympathy,' State Farm Insurance says
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Shannen Doherty announced this week she is battling stage 4 breast cancer after a lawsuit she is embroiled in with State Farm Insurance made mention of her declining health. Now, the insurance company is fighting back, claiming the "90210" actress is using her diagnosis as a means to get money and garner sympathy.
