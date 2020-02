-1360 seconds ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published Justin Bieber announces intimate London show 00:56 Justin Bieber announces intimate London show He has revealed he will hold a special acoustic show and fan Q&A at London's Indigo at The O2 on February 11 to celebrate the release of his fifth studio album 'Changes', due for release on February 14. Fans are able to get exclusive access to be in with a...