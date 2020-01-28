Global  

WH Press Sec Grisham Previews Trump Impeachment Victory Speech: 'Maybe People Should Pay for That'

Mediaite Thursday, 6 February 2020
White House Press Secretary *Stephanie Grisham* hinted that President *Donald Trump* will use part of his post-impeachment speech to demand vengeance against those who tried to remove him from office.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's Speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's Speech 00:32

 After President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a surprising gesture. She ripped up a printed copy of his speech and tossed it aside as the president left the lectern. According to Business Insider, the gesture came after Trump ignored Pelosi trying...

Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies [Video]Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies

US President Donald Trump has unleashed his fury against those who tried to impeach him, a day after his acquittal by the Senate. "As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

White House applauds Trump's acquittal from Impeachment [Video]White House applauds Trump's acquittal from Impeachment

The U.S. Senate voted and acquitted President Donald Trump. According to Reuters, the White House applauded the vote, saying the impeachment was a “witch hunt.” The White House press secretary said..

Credit: Rumble


News24.com | WATCH: Trump takes impeachment victory lap over 'vicious' Democrats

President Donald Trump celebrated his impeachment acquittal Thursday in a rambling, emotional speech raging against the investigations that have overshadowed his...
News24

WH Press Sec Grisham Blasts John Bolton as a Sellout: ‘How Much Does It Cost…’

President *Donald Trump*'s Press Secretary *Stephanie Grisham* joined Fox Bussiness' *Lou Dobbs* tonight to blast *John Bolton* over his new tell-all book,...
Mediaite

Tweets about this

FunnySonnyH

Sonny Speaks @SenatorCollins He was truly chastises - are you? Do you realize what you have wrought? He's coming for his enemies… https://t.co/EiSskFsNgV 38 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite WH Press Sec Grisham Previews Trump Impeachment Victory Speech: 'Maybe People Should Pay for That' https://t.co/RSL2GwB6KQ 1 hour ago

BrodyLevesque

Brody Levesque White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham previews Trump's 12pm ET impeachment aftermath speech: "I think he's… https://t.co/hc6KqCzM1R 2 hours ago

