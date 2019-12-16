Global  

Taylor Kitsch & Melissa Joan Hart Celebrate Monte-Carlo TV Festival 60th Anniversary Party!

Just Jared Thursday, 6 February 2020
Taylor Kitsch is dapper in a suit while hitting the red carpet at the 60th Anniversary Party for The Monte-Carlo TV Festival held at Sunset Tower Hotel on Wednesday (February 5) in West Hollywood. The 38-year-old actor was joined at the event by Melissa Joan Hart and her sister Mackenzie Hart, Jason Priestley and his [...]
