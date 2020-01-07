50 Cent Addresses Rumors He Whooped French Montana’s Azz: “Would You Think Will Smith Would Do That?”
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () New York rapper 50 Cent isn’t keeping his lips sealed. The hip-hop heavyweight recently dished on his upcoming “For Life” ABC network series but made sure to update rap fans on where things stand between himself and music rival French Montana. In a new interview, Fif downplayed rumors about recently having a physical confrontation with […]
The rapper was recently embroiled in a row with the star, after they started going back and forth on Instagram about which of their Bugatti vehicles is the best, with reports suggesting the pair were also involved in a physical altercation last week.
50 Cent and French Montana have been trading shots at one another since the start of the new year. But according to the Morocco-born rapper, their e-beef is about to come to a close. On Tuesday night..