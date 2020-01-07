Global  

50 Cent Addresses Rumors He Whooped French Montana’s Azz: “Would You Think Will Smith Would Do That?”

SOHH Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
50 Cent Addresses Rumors He Whooped French Montana’s Azz: “Would You Think Will Smith Would Do That?”New York rapper 50 Cent isn’t keeping his lips sealed. The hip-hop heavyweight recently dished on his upcoming “For Life” ABC network series but made sure to update rap fans on where things stand between himself and music rival French Montana. In a new interview, Fif downplayed rumors about recently having a physical confrontation with […]

News video: 50 Cent denies punching French Montana

50 Cent denies punching French Montana 00:46

 The rapper was recently embroiled in a row with the star, after they started going back and forth on Instagram about which of their Bugatti vehicles is the best, with reports suggesting the pair were also involved in a physical altercation last week.

Recent related videos from verified sources

French Montana Accuses 50 Cent Of Being 'A Snitch' & Provides Receipts [Video]French Montana Accuses 50 Cent Of Being 'A Snitch' & Provides Receipts

50 Cent and French Montana have been trading shots at one another since the start of the new year. But according to the Morocco-born rapper, their e-beef is about to come to a close. On Tuesday night..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:37Published

French Montana Leaks 'Power' Clip Amid 50 Cent Feud [Video]French Montana Leaks "Power" Clip Amid 50 Cent Feud

The online battle between French Montana and 50 Cent has claimed a new victim: people trying to avoid Power spoilers. Produced: Pro (Jaysn..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

French Montana Responds To Footage Showing 50 Cent Allegedly Punching Him + Claims G-Unit Boss Bought Walk Of Fame Star: “Look At My Face, I’m Not Gonna Talk No More”

French Montana Responds To Footage Showing 50 Cent Allegedly Punching Him + Claims G-Unit Boss Bought Walk Of Fame Star: “Look At My Face, I’m Not Gonna Talk No More”Bad Boy Records’ French Montana isn’t going into hiding. The hip-hop veteran has stepped forward to address cringe footage of him allegedly getting snuffed...
SOHH

