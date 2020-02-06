Global  

Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent Slam Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Rape Question

E! Online Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and other fans of Kobe Bryant are not happy with Gayle King for bringing up the late NBA icon's 2003 rape case in a CBS interview, while she says she is "mortified"...
News video: Gayle King Slams CBS for Airing Excerpt of Her Lisa Leslie Interview About Kobe Bryant

Gayle King Slams CBS for Airing Excerpt of Her Lisa Leslie Interview About Kobe Bryant 01:07

 Gayle King Slams CBS for Airing Excerpt of Her Lisa Leslie Interview About Kobe Bryant King asked Leslie about Kobe Bryant's legacy in the YouTube clip from 'CBS This Morning.' Gayle King, via 'CBS This Morning' Leslie said that she never knew Bryant as a person who would "do something to violate a...

'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News [Video]'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News

'Birds of Prey' flies into theaters this weekend, and reviews are in for the movie. Plus, more on why 'The Crown' is coming to a close at Netflix and Gayle King's response to her Kobe Bryant interview..

Gayle King Talks Kobe Bryant Interview Outrage on Instagram | THR News [Video]Gayle King Talks Kobe Bryant Interview Outrage on Instagram | THR News

Gayle King Talks Kobe Bryant Interview Outrage on Instagram | THR News

Snoop Dogg threatens to 'come get' Gayle King for mentioning Kobe Bryant rape case in interview

King has responded to backlash after discussing Bryant's legacy with former WNBA player Lisa Leslie
Gayle King Is ‘Mortified’ That Kobe Bryant Comments Were ‘Taken Out of Context:’ ‘I’d Be Extremely Angry With Me, Too’ (Video)

Gayle King said she was “embarrassed” and “mortified” over a clip from an interview she did with basketball star Lisa Leslie discussing the legacy of...
