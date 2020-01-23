Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Indebted Was Looking for a "Fran Drescher Type"--And Ended Up With Fran Drescher Herself

Indebted Was Looking for a "Fran Drescher Type"--And Ended Up With Fran Drescher Herself

E! Online Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Fran Drescher is back where she belongs: On your TV screens. The co-creator and star of The Nanny hasn't had a series regular role since 2011's Happily Divorced, the TV Land...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Actors Abby Elliott & Jessy Hodges On Starring In The New NBC Sitcom, 'Indebted' [Video]Actors Abby Elliott & Jessy Hodges On Starring In The New NBC Sitcom, "Indebted"

Young parents Dave and Rebecca are ready to reclaim their life after years of diapers and sleepless nights. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave’s parents show up unannounced and broke...

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 21:05Published

Fran Drescher Has Perfected The TV Mom On 'Indebted' [Video]Fran Drescher Has Perfected The TV Mom On "Indebted"

Actors Abby Elliott and Jessy Hodges gush about working with the iconic Fran Drescher on their new NBC series, “Indebted."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:02Published


Tweets about this

coverpagemag

CoverPage Indebted Was Looking for a “Fran Drescher Type”–And Ended Up With Fran Drescher Herself https://t.co/FLho67wmAS 12 minutes ago

gossip_dept

Gossip Department Indebted Was Looking for a “Fran Drescher Type”–And Ended Up With Fran Drescher Herself https://t.co/pn0Bh6ay0N https://t.co/rgrmihdfgp 32 minutes ago

GomezOnlineNews

jennifer gomez Indebted Was Looking for a "Fran Drescher Type"--And Ended Up With Fran Drescher Herself https://t.co/jK50E3WkY2 https://t.co/q5ubY3oNed 34 minutes ago

chrisharnick

Chris Harnick #Indebted, @frandrescher's new show, was looking for a "Fran Drescher type"...and then they got the real deal. Hear… https://t.co/0BFXZo91Sn 35 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYpXpx Indebted Was Looking for a “Fran Drescher Type”–And Ended Up With Fran Drescher Herself 36 minutes ago

Lansing_48901

Lansing, MI 48901 Indebted Was Looking for a “Fran Drescher Type”–And Ended Up With Fran Drescher... https://t.co/CpdYxNmCeA Indebte… https://t.co/fck6RT6QEA 45 minutes ago

thedextazlab

 Indebted Was Looking for a "Fran Drescher Type"--And Ended Up With Fran Drescher Herself https://t.co/mFzSsNcfCU 47 minutes ago

eonlineTV

E! News TV Scoop Fran Drescher has a "wildly popular" star in mind for #TheNanny musical...who do you think it could be?!… https://t.co/71aN7NSACd 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.