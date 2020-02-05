The Nicki Minaj Vs. Meek Mill Memes Have Arrived + They’re Ruthless: “Meek To Any New Man Nicki Get”
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () The Internet isn’t ready for Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill to stop feuding. Instead, social media has gone in-in on the former couple going at each other’s necks with hard-hitting memes. Big Facts: This week, a slew of memes went viral poking fun at Nicki and Meek publicly clashing. High-Key Details: Initially, Nicki appeared to […]
Nearly two weeks after Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj and her new husband Kenneth Petty got into a shouting match at a West Hollywood clothing store, the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap is making some serious allegations about her ex-boyfriend.
Peace & Prosperity ☯️ RT @Jayl0n1k: Nicki Minaj : You beat your own sister and taped it.
Meek Mill : You been knew your brother was raping that little girl
E… 3 seconds ago