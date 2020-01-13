Billy Porter Hits Back at Critics for His Decision to Wear a Dress on 'Sesame Street'

Global  

Just Jared Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Billy Porter is not paying the haters any mind. The 50-year-old Pose star spoke out after receiving some backlash for his decision to wear a dress on the set of Sesame Street. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billy Porter Criticism even came from a Republican state senator from Arkansas, Jason Rapert, who wrote: [...]
