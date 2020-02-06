Hayden Panettiere Gets a 'Bomb Hair Cut' - See the Change!

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Hayden Panettiere is showing off her fresh new haircut on her Twitter account! The 30-year-old actress posted a photo with her hairdresser Naomi Szloboda getting her look all glam. She also posted a second pic to show off the finished product. This haircut is similar to the one she got a few months ago, but [...] 👓 View full article

