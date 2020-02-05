Global  

50 Cent & Snoop Dogg Attack Gayle King for Kobe Bryant Rape Question in Interview

Just Jared Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
50 Cent and Snoop Dogg are calling out Gayle King. The stars joined some outraged fans in criticizing Gayle for bringing up the late NBA superstar’s 2003 rape case in a CBS interview, which she is called “out-of-context,” and says she is “mortified.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gayle King Gayle interviewed recently [...]
News video: Gayle King Reacts To Kobe Bryant Question Backlash Going Viral

Gayle King Reacts To Kobe Bryant Question Backlash Going Viral 03:04

 Gayle King Admits She’s ‘Mortified’ AfterBacklash Over Bringing Up Kobe Bryant's court case. Plus - Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe and Gigi.

