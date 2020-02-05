50 Cent & Snoop Dogg Attack Gayle King for Kobe Bryant Rape Question in Interview

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

50 Cent and Snoop Dogg are calling out Gayle King. The stars joined some outraged fans in criticizing Gayle for bringing up the late NBA superstar’s 2003 rape case in a CBS interview, which she is called “out-of-context,” and says she is “mortified.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gayle King Gayle interviewed recently [...] 👓 View full article

