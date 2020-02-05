Global  

Kilmeade Gushes About Rush Limbaugh’s Medal of Freedom, Doesn’t ‘Remember Derogatory Terms Toward African Americans’

Mediaite Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Brian Kilmeade defended Rush Limbaugh's Presidential Medal of Freedom, and said Limbaugh was more deserving of the award than pioneering television star Ellen Degeneres.
News video: Limbaugh surprised with Medal of Freedom during SOTU

Limbaugh surprised with Medal of Freedom during SOTU 02:02

 Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh received the Medal of Freedom during U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. Trump referred to Limbaugh as 'the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet.'

'Awesome He's Dying': Wisconsin Teacher on Leave After Tweets on Rush Limbaugh [Video]'Awesome He's Dying': Wisconsin Teacher on Leave After Tweets on Rush Limbaugh

A city alderman is calling for the discipline of a public school teacher over his tweets on Rush Limbaugh`s lung cancer revelation.

Credit: WITI     Duration: 01:58Published

'It's awesome that he's dying:' Teacher on leave after tweet about Rush Limbaugh [Video]'It's awesome that he's dying:' Teacher on leave after tweet about Rush Limbaugh

A Milwaukee high school teacher is under fire for a tweet he sent, saying it's awesome that national radio host Rush Limbaugh, is dying from cancer. At least one Milwaukee alderman is calling on the..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:19Published


Fox New Contributor: Trump Giving Rush Limbaugh Medal Of Freedom Is Same as Obama Giving It to Ellen Degeneres

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo dismissed the left-wing outrage toward Donald Trump for awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, who...
Mediaite

State of the Union: Rush Limbaugh given Medal of Freedom by Melania Trump during address

Donald Trump has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the controversial right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh during his State of the Union address, asking...
Independent

