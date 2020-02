Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are making a comedy about their work life! The Live with Kelly & Ryan co-hosts are working on a single-camera comedy called Work Wife for ABC, E! News confirmed Thursday (February 6). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Ripa The show is “inspired by the real-life partnership between [...] 👓 View full article