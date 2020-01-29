Global  

Justin Bieber on drug abuse: 'It was legit crazy scary'

Japan Today Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Teen heartthrob Justin Bieber has opened up about his past heavy drug abuse, calling it an escape from the pressures of fame that he decided to stop only…
News video: Justin Bieber Gets Candid About Drug Use | Billboard News

Justin Bieber Gets Candid About Drug Use | Billboard News 01:18

 'I was, like, dying. People don’t know how serious it got It was legit, crazy scary.'

Nicki Minaj Slammed for Rosa Parks Reference, Megan Thee Stallion Gives Update on G-Eazy Dating Rumors & More | Billboard News [Video]Nicki Minaj Slammed for Rosa Parks Reference, Megan Thee Stallion Gives Update on G-Eazy Dating Rumors & More | Billboard News

Nicki Minaj is taking heat for a Rosa Parks bar, Megan Thee Stallion says G-Eazy is a no go, and Justin Bieber opens up about drug use. Here are the top stories in music for Tuesday, February 4th.

Hailey Bieber asked her parents if marrying Justin Bieber was a bad idea [Video]Hailey Bieber asked her parents if marrying Justin Bieber was a bad idea

Hailey Bieber apparently asked her parents to tell her if they thought she was "doing something crazy" by marrying Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber speaks candidly about drug use and health issues

Justin Bieber has spoken candidly about his drug use and revealed he feared it would kill him.
Justin Bieber opens up about his drug addiction, says, 'It was legit crazy and scary'

Pop singer Justin Bieber has got real about his past substance use. In a new episode of his YouTube documentary series Seasons, Bieber opened up about how the...
