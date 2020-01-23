Global  

Lana Condor Is Glad That She & Noah Centineo Don't Hate Each Other!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Lana Condor has been doing a lot of press with her To All the Boys co-star Noah Centineo, but thankfully they like each other! The 22-year-old actress opened up about her relationship with Noah during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (February 5) in New York City. “We were just [...]
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Noah Centineo, Lana Condor Talk ‘To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’

Noah Centineo, Lana Condor Talk ‘To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ 03:28

 The highly-anticipated sequel “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” is getting ready to hit Netflix on Feb. 12, and while chatting with ET Canada’s Roz Weston, co-stars Noah Centineo, Lana Condor and Jordan Fisher share what fans can expect from the film.

