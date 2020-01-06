Global  

A 'Knives Out' Sequel Is Officially Happening!

Just Jared Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Knives Out is getting a sequel – and it might even become a film franchise. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed the news in an earnings call on Thursday (February 6), according to Deadline. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Daniel Craig During the call, he said a sequel to the Rian Johnson-directed movie is [...]
👓 View full article
0
Tweets about this

shoetingstar

Appreciating THEE Janet Jackson RT @slashfilm: Update: Lionsgate's CEO says a Knives Out sequel is officially happening. Production is getting underway soon. https://t.co/… 9 minutes ago

HMSBeardsley

Steve Powers RT @nerdist: The #KnivesOut sequel from @rianjohnson is officially happening! https://t.co/etIuNMMDJ7 42 minutes ago

sebas_kawa

Sebastián RT @Collider: A 'Knives Out' sequel is officially happening. https://t.co/cR8MQPFXJH 54 minutes ago

digitalspybrk

DS Breaking News Daniel Craig's Knives Out sequel is officially happening https://t.co/DaJk22I26B 1 hour ago

digitalspyfilm

Digital Spy Film Daniel Craig's Knives Out sequel is officially happening https://t.co/NNzwZ40LCy 1 hour ago

kalistyless

maps RT @JustJared: A #KnivesOut sequel is officially a go! https://t.co/qHeTYeYitN 1 hour ago

