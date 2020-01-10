Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Teen Vogue's Young Hollywood Cover Stars Celebrate the Issue!

Teen Vogue's Young Hollywood Cover Stars Celebrate the Issue!

Just Jared Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Millicent Simmonds, and Sofia Carson pose for a photo while attending the Teen Vogue Celebrates Young Hollywood 2020 event on Wednesday (February 5) at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, Calif. The four entertainers are all featured on covers for the new Teen Vogue issue. For this year’s cover profiles, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Cosmopolitan Pulls 'Bachelor' Contestant's Cover Over Contestant's White Lives Matter Ad | THR News

Cosmopolitan Pulls 'Bachelor' Contestant's Cover Over Contestant's White Lives Matter Ad | THR News 01:46

 Cosmopolitan Pulls 'Bachelor' Contestant's Cover Over Contestant's White Lives Matter Ad | THR News

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Madelaine Petsch Shares Her Firsts [Video]Madelaine Petsch Shares Her Firsts

Madelaine Petsch of ‘Riverdale’ tells Teen Vogue her “first” everything! From her first Christina Aguilera CD to her unexpected friendship with Gordon Ramsey, Madelaine is an open book. Is her..

Credit: TEEN VOGUE     Duration: 08:13Published

NCT 127 Play I Dare You [Video]NCT 127 Play I Dare You

K-pop group NCT 127 challenge each other to a playful game of I Dare You. What is Johnny’s favorite viral dance move? Who in the group does Mark text the most? How does Jaehyun style his hair in the..

Credit: TEEN VOGUE     Duration: 10:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sofia Carson Reveals How She Really Felt Going Into Film 'Descendants'

Sofia Carson is opening up about her first big acting project – Descendants! The 26-year-old actress and singer is part of Teen Vogue‘s Young Hollywood issue...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

mon_chat8

mon_chat RT @GraceVW_News: Inside the 2020 Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party https://t.co/ylKKo27gSp @GraceVanderWaal @TeenVogue https://t.co/yxA… 1 hour ago

mon_chat8

mon_chat RT @GraceVW_News: Teen Vogue Toasts Young Hollywood in L.A. via @wwd https://t.co/1MMTHiBe81 @GraceVanderWaal @TeenVogue https://t.co/Z… 1 hour ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Teen Vogue's Young Hollywood Cover Stars Celebrate the Issue! 1 hour ago

Evies4hearts_kk

EvieK_Kze RT @SCarsonNews: .@SofiaCarson at 'Teen Vogue celebrates Young Hollywood' in West Hollywood, California, Feb 5th 2020 https://t.co/FaZxNGDK… 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Teen Vogue’s Young Hollywood Cover Stars Celebrate the Issue! https://t.co/ME0kmq7iqg 2 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Teen Vogue’s Young Hollywood Cover Stars Celebrate the Issue! https://t.co/ooWn3tCDVX 2 hours ago

GraceVW_News

Grace VanderWaal News Inside the 2020 Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party https://t.co/ylKKo27gSp @GraceVanderWaal @TeenVogue https://t.co/yxAlM6xxM1 2 hours ago

Shop4Fem

Shop4Fem Inside the 2020 Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party https://t.co/ayXYu9yzy5 https://t.co/YlkTpvmmvG 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.