Matthew Perry Joins Instagram, 'Friends' Co-Stars React

Just Jared Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Matthew Perry is the last member of the Friends stars to join Instagram! The 50-year-old actor’s new handle is @mattyperry4, as his co-star Lisa Kudrow helped announce on her Instagram. “Finally!!! Yay!!” she captioned a throwback photo of the herself and Matthew. “Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES … Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife.” Matthew [...]
