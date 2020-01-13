Matthew Perry Joins Instagram, 'Friends' Co-Stars React

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Matthew Perry is the last member of the Friends stars to join Instagram! The 50-year-old actor’s new handle is @mattyperry4, as his co-star Lisa Kudrow helped announce on her Instagram. “Finally!!! Yay!!” she captioned a throwback photo of the herself and Matthew. “Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES … Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife.” Matthew [...] 👓 View full article

