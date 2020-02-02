Global  

Justin Bieber Wears All Pink & Purple at Dinner with Wife Hailey!

Justin Bieber Wears All Pink & Purple at Dinner with Wife Hailey!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Justin Bieber loves showing off his fun sense of style and wore a colorful outfit while grabbing dinner with his wife Hailey! The 25-year-old singer was spotted taking a break from SNL rehearsals to get dinner at JG Melon restaurant on Thursday night (February 6) in New York City. Justin will be the musical guest [...]
