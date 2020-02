Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Demi Lovato is about to add talk show host to her resume! The 27-year-old entertainer is set to host Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato on Quibi, according to Variety. The series will reportedly feature Demi conducting “candid, unfiltered conversations with both expert and celebrity guests.” She’ll explore issues such as “activism, body positivity, sex, gender [...] 👓 View full article