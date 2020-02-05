Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Judge Rules Kesha Defamed Dr. Luke by Claiming He Raped Katy Perry

Judge Rules Kesha Defamed Dr. Luke by Claiming He Raped Katy Perry

Just Jared Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Judge Rules Kesha Defamed Dr. Luke by Claiming He Raped Katy PerryKesha has been in the middle of a legal battle with Dr. Luke for years now and he just scored a victory in his case against her. Dr. Luke sued Kesha for defamation over a claim she made that he raped Katy Perry while texting with Lady Gaga. Katy was deposed and she denied that [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Kesha set to appeal Dr. Luke defamation verdict

Kesha set to appeal Dr. Luke defamation verdict 00:35

 Kesha is set to appeal against a New York Judges ruling that she defamed the record producer Dr Luke.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry facing backlash over British Asian Trust ambassador role [Video]Katy Perry facing backlash over British Asian Trust ambassador role

Katy Perry is facing backlash after being appointed an ambassador for the British Asian Trust.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Katy Perry is Getting Closer to British Royalty With Her New Title [Video]Katy Perry is Getting Closer to British Royalty With Her New Title

Katy Perry is getting closer to British royalty, and no… she’s not marrying into it. But instead she was given a royal title. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge rules Kesha defamed Dr. Luke by texting Lady Gaga with claim he raped Katy Perry

Dr. Luke has scored a win in the ongoing court battle between the music producer and singer Kesha.
FOXNews.com

Kesha defamed producer Dr Luke by claiming to Lady Gaga that he raped Katy Perry, judge rules

Kesha defamed producer Dr Luke by claiming to Lady Gaga that he raped Katy Perry, judge rulesA New York judge has made a significant ruling in the long-running legal battle between pop singer Kesha and producer Lukasz “Dr Luke” Gottwald. According to...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

MysticOfLight

La Maldita Nalguita RT @PageSix: Judge rules Kesha defamed Dr. Luke when she told Lady Gaga he raped Katy Perry https://t.co/uhQHvH3kE8 https://t.co/YlZMzSy55o 25 seconds ago

SwiftieCat17

Angel Mendoza / waiting to meet Taylor Swift RT @PopCrave: Judge rules Kesha defamed Dr. Luke when she told Lady Gaga he raped Katy Perry, @PageSix reports. https://t.co/aEWthHwUbT 2 minutes ago

JeffreyMeursing

Jeffrey Meursing Judge rules Kesha defamed Dr Luke by claiming he raped Katy Perry https://t.co/KLh9vgeSUl 5 minutes ago

GeorgeMentz

George Mentz JD MBA Kesha defamed her producer in a text message to Lady Gaga, a judge rules https://t.co/KMTYtCberv https://t.co/7FWdoN9mLn 11 minutes ago

YahooEnt

Yahoo Entertainment Judge rules that Kesha defamed Dr. Luke with text message to Lady Gaga claiming he raped Katy Perry… https://t.co/7GObJhkog6 13 minutes ago

STAND_For_FLAG_

Betsy Ross 🇺🇸 Kesha defamed Dr. Luke by texting Lady Gaga with claim he raped Katy Perry, judge rules https://t.co/Xe5UU7XPW9 #FoxNews 19 minutes ago

TheWindsorStar

The Windsor Star Judge rules Kesha defamed Dr. Luke over Katy Perry rape allegation https://t.co/g9X57pu9ov https://t.co/JC0m3bpNTX 21 minutes ago

rcoxwell816

Richard coxwell RT @washingtonpost: Kesha defamed her producer in a text message to Lady Gaga, a judge rules https://t.co/bllc7pntMH 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.