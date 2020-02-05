Judge Rules Kesha Defamed Dr. Luke by Claiming He Raped Katy Perry

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Kesha has been in the middle of a legal battle with Dr. Luke for years now and he just scored a victory in his case against her. Dr. Luke sued Kesha for defamation over a claim she made that he raped Katy Perry while texting with Lady Gaga. Katy was deposed and she denied that [...] Kesha has been in the middle of a legal battle with Dr. Luke for years now and he just scored a victory in his case against her. Dr. Luke sued Kesha for defamation over a claim she made that he raped Katy Perry while texting with Lady Gaga. Katy was deposed and she denied that [...] 👓 View full article

