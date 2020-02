Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

After being put on hold, it looks like the Friends reunion special is going forward after all! The hour-long special will help launch the upcoming streaming service HBO Max, which will house the Friends library. Deadline reports that the unscripted reunion special has neared a deal and that the cast members – David Schwimmer, Lisa [...]