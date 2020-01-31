Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Taylor Swift Joins Forces With First Female-Led Music Publishing Company in New Universal Deal

Taylor Swift Joins Forces With First Female-Led Music Publishing Company in New Universal Deal

AceShowbiz Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Extending her partnership with the Universal Music family, the 'Lover' singer expresses her appreciation for the opportunity to work with 'advocate for women's empowerment' Jody Gerson.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Billboard News - Published < > Embed
News video: Taylor Swift Signs Exclusive Global Publishing Deal With Universal Music Publishing Group | Billboard News

Taylor Swift Signs Exclusive Global Publishing Deal With Universal Music Publishing Group | Billboard News 01:44

 Taylor Swift has signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift Signs Massive Deal With Universal Music Group, Celebrities Weigh In on Senate's Impeachment Vote & Post Malone's Ne [Video]Taylor Swift Signs Massive Deal With Universal Music Group, Celebrities Weigh In on Senate's Impeachment Vote & Post Malone's Ne

Taylor Swift signs a massive new deal with Universal Music Group, celebrities are responding to the Senate's Impeachment Vote and Post Malone's shocking new tattoo right on his cheek. These are the top..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 03:59Published

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Coming Out to Her Parents | Billboard News [Video]Demi Lovato Opens Up About Coming Out to Her Parents | Billboard News

Demi Lovato going out of her way to be as honest as possible with her fans. And in a new interview, she did just that.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Inks Exclusive Global Publishing Agreement With Universal Music

Taylor Swift Inks Exclusive Global Publishing Agreement With Universal MusicTaylor Swift has signed an exclusive global publishing agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group. The agreement, which goes into effect immediately, is...
The Wrap

Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor and Kesha highlight New Music Friday

New Music Friday features new albums from Meghan Trainor, Kesha, Louis Tomlinson and Lil Wayne. Plus, there's a new song from Taylor Swift.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.