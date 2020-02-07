Kirk Douglas' best Oscar moments

Lust for Life movie trailer (1956) Plot synopsis: Vibrant orange sunflowers. Rippling yellow grain. Trees bursting with white bloom. "The pictures come to me as in a dream," Vincent Van Gogh said. A..

The Bad and The Beautiful movie (1952) The Bad and The Beautiful movie trailer (1952) - Plot synopsis: Appearances are everything in Hollywood. So when conniving moviemaker Jonathan Shields realizes few mourners will show up for the funeral.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 02:54Published 4 hours ago