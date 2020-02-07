Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kirk Douglas' best Oscar moments

Kirk Douglas' best Oscar moments

FOXNews.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Kirk Douglas could put smiles on faces both while in character and out.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lust for Life movie (1956) Kirk Douglas, Anthony Quinn, James Donald [Video]Lust for Life movie (1956) Kirk Douglas, Anthony Quinn, James Donald

Lust for Life movie trailer (1956) Plot synopsis: Vibrant orange sunflowers. Rippling yellow grain. Trees bursting with white bloom. "The pictures come to me as in a dream," Vincent Van Gogh said. A..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:03Published

The Bad and The Beautiful movie (1952) [Video]The Bad and The Beautiful movie (1952)

The Bad and The Beautiful movie trailer (1952) - Plot synopsis: Appearances are everything in Hollywood. So when conniving moviemaker Jonathan Shields realizes few mourners will show up for the funeral..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:54Published


Tweets about this

AnneHathaway36

Anne Hathaway Kirk Douglas' best Oscar moments - Fox News https://t.co/UqgsX6AuRY 14 minutes ago

TheRealChetDay

CHET DAY Kirk Douglas’ best Oscar moments https://t.co/V2QBb0bxxQ https://t.co/Rv5jyeNRBo 20 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Kirk Douglas' best Oscar moments https://t.co/9x0qmAwY8S https://t.co/q57edHlTlN 23 minutes ago

warlock012

warlock012 Kirk Douglas' best Oscar moments https://t.co/9vdxHOOYTH https://t.co/iDLvH3Wx4F 35 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Kirk Douglas’ best Oscar moments | Fox News https://t.co/iBTRMxfYYR 48 minutes ago

dukeland99

Josh Isuzu RT @ScottFeinberg: Less than 24 hours after Pelosi ripped up Trump's SOTU speech, we've lost Kirk Douglas, who, on Oscar night in 2003, ope… 10 hours ago

HamiltonLibrary

Hamilton PL HPL remembers, legendary actor, Kirk Douglas, who has passed at the age of 103. He will be best remembered for his… https://t.co/8UY5tN962J 12 hours ago

JackDetsch_ALM

Jack Detsch Flashback: Kirk Douglas - who died Wednesday at 103 - and son quibbling over cue cards while presenting Best Pictur… https://t.co/B9HfM2md3y 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.