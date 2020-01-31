James bond🦖 RT @euphorikai: i love kai parker with all my mf heart so i’ll only watching legacies just for him 🥺🥺 https://t.co/HRAeq9uWYh 1 minute ago 匚ㄩㄒ|乇🌙 RT @mysticxnola: JOSIE REALLY JUST TOOK THE BLACK MAGIC IN, KILLED???? LIZZIE AND KAI FREAKING PARKER IS ERASED FROM EXISTENCE WTFFFF #Lega… 4 minutes ago Clicky Sound https://t.co/zg5ys8gDPF What a wild ride to the prison world that was. In tonight's episode of Legacies, Chris Woo… https://t.co/SW2hox4VpO 5 minutes ago Lo✨ CEO of Verity Willis RT @mysticxnola: why did i literally just remember hope isn’t affected by malivore she’s the only***one in the world who knows who kai p… 8 minutes ago ken RT @secretlesbin: kai parker really just saved a whole***show. yeah thats the power he holds. #Legacies https://t.co/MraZYUl935 8 minutes ago Lexi Can I just say that I miss the whole Parker-Saltzman family, especially Jo, Liv, and Luke. It would be amazing if t… https://t.co/jomKbvA6Dn 17 minutes ago arii mikaelson RT @sithpascal: i dont go here but tvd was my show and the fact that kai parker starred and everyones saying its the best episode and his s… 20 minutes ago CoverPage Legacies Isn’t Rid of Kai Parker Just Yet, Chris Wood Says https://t.co/wQ97PKJSmt 21 minutes ago