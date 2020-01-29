Alicia Keys Goes Undercover to Surprise Lyft Riders! (Video)

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

You have to watch Alicia Keys go undercover to surprise unsuspecting Lyft passengers! The 39-year-old “No One” singer teamed up with the ridesharing company for the hilarious and heartwarming “Undercover Lyft” video shared on Thursday (February 6). Alicia dropped some major clues and quoted some of her most famous song lyrics, but it took awhile [...] 👓 View full article

