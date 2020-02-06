Global  

Michael Douglas Speaks at Michael Bloomberg Event Hours After Announcing Father's Death

AceShowbiz Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Supporting the former New York City mayor on his presidential candidate run, the actor son of Kirk Douglas attends the gathering held in a private Hancock Park residence in Los Angeles.
News video: 'Spartacus' Star Kirk Douglas Dead at 103

‘Spartacus' Star Kirk Douglas Dead at 103 01:13

 ‘Spartacus' Star Kirk Douglas Dead at 103 Famed actor Kirk Douglas died on Feb. 5. Best known for his role in the 1960 film ‘Spartacus,’ Kirk was one of the leading men of Hollywood’s golden age of film. His death was announced by his son, Michael Douglas, in a statement to Facebook. Michael...

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares heartbreaking tribute to father-in-law Kirk Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones paid tribute to her late father-in-law Kirk Douglas in a heartbreaking post on Instagram on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

BREAKING NEWS: Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

The 103-year-old Spartacus star passed away on Wednesday. His death has been confirmed by his actor son Michael Douglas in a statement

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published


Michael Douglas Enjoyed ''Great'' Time With Father Kirk Douglas 2 Weeks Before Death

Michael Douglas is mourning the loss of his father Kirk Douglas. On Wednesday afternoon, Michael revealed the late great actor passed away at the age of 103.
E! Online

Kirk Douglas' son Michael returns to late dad's house after announcing his death

Actor Michael Douglas was photographed for the first time since announcing the death of his father, late acting legend Kirk Douglas, earlier this week.
FOXNews.com

