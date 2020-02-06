Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Justin Bieber Drops 'Intentions' feat. Quavo From 'Changes' - Read Lyrics & Watch Video!

Justin Bieber Drops 'Intentions' feat. Quavo From 'Changes' - Read Lyrics & Watch Video!

Just Jared Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Justin Bieber‘s new song “Intentions” featuring Quavo is out now! The 25-year-old “Yummy” singer and the 28-year-old rapper teamed up for the track and powerful video, released on Friday (February 7). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber “Intentions” is the third single from Justin‘s upcoming album Changes, following “Yummy” and “Get Me” [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Justin Bieber announces intimate London show

Justin Bieber announces intimate London show 00:56

 Justin Bieber announces intimate London show He has revealed he will hold a special acoustic show and fan Q&A at London's Indigo at The O2 on February 11 to celebrate the release of his fifth studio album 'Changes', due for release on February 14. Fans are able to get exclusive access to be in with a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lil Nas X Reveals Why Cardi B Was Replaced In Rodeo Music Video [Video]Lil Nas X Reveals Why Cardi B Was Replaced In Rodeo Music Video

Lil Nas X reveals why Cardi B was replaced in Rodeo music video. Selena Gomez opens up about her career. Plus, Hailey Bieber reveals why he & Justin Bieber's marriage ceremony was delayed for so long.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:41Published

Hailey Bieber gushes over her 'incredible' husband Justin Bieber [Video]Hailey Bieber gushes over her 'incredible' husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has described her husband Justin Bieber as "an incredible, amazing man".

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber Unveils Third Single From 'Changes' - Watch 'Intentions' Video & Read Lyrics!

Justin Bieber has released his brand-new track “Intentions” featuring Quavo! The “10,000 Hours” crooner and the rapper joined forces for the song and...
Just Jared Jr

Justin Bieber & Quavo Team up For Powerful Music Video 'Intentions': Watch

Just one week ahead of his highly-anticipated Changes release, Justin Bieber unveiled another track from the album on Friday (Feb. 7...
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KenyaZuazo

KENNY🕷 RT @JustJared: .@justinbieber's new song #Intentions” featuring @QuavoStuntin is out now! Watch the powerful video: https://t.co/LZDScDTLNc 9 minutes ago

SmileyYYC

Bella Bee  Justin Bieber keeps the singles rolling out as Intentions drops https://t.co/wiWtAa7iZ0 21 minutes ago

djarich

DJ A Rich Justin Bieber drops new song & video - Intentions https://t.co/MU4o0vwnTY https://t.co/xv2JW5Xrky 27 minutes ago

FLO1071

FLO 107.1 Justin Bieber drops new song & video - Intentions https://t.co/hsL7IqdYOk https://t.co/pwWNPGUIEC 27 minutes ago

opsikpro

Opsikpro Justin Bieber Drops ‘Intentions’ with Quavo https://t.co/56WuPKWxz8 https://t.co/r5LI2XWH27 28 minutes ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Justin Bieber Drops 'Intentions' feat. Quavo From 'Changes' - Read Lyrics & Watch Video! https://t.co/WnZ6Jn9UEC via @JustJared 29 minutes ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Justin Bieber Drops New Single ‘Intentions’ | https://t.co/v3ynMk4L41 now trending on Monkey Viral -… https://t.co/WVn5qe6JNT 42 minutes ago

_parvanae_

🦋Parvanae🦋 How do we make this stop? Justin Bieber keeps the singles rolling out as Intentions drops https://t.co/V71b0sG1mX 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.