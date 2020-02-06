Justin Bieber Drops 'Intentions' feat. Quavo From 'Changes' - Read Lyrics & Watch Video!

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Justin Bieber‘s new song “Intentions” featuring Quavo is out now! The 25-year-old “Yummy” singer and the 28-year-old rapper teamed up for the track and powerful video, released on Friday (February 7). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber “Intentions” is the third single from Justin‘s upcoming album Changes, following “Yummy” and “Get Me” [...] 👓 View full article

