Carly Rae Jepsen Drops New Song 'Let's Be Friends' - Read the Lyrics!

Just Jared Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen‘s brand-new song “Let’s Be Friends!” The 34-year-old “I Really Like You” singer debuted the new track on Friday (February 7). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carly Rae Jepsen “Let’s be friends that never speak again / It’s cool, we can just pretend,” she sings. “We’re friends and never [...]
News video: Carly Rae Jepsen 'could see' herself living in the UK

Carly Rae Jepsen 'could see' herself living in the UK 01:24

 Carly Rae Jepsen "could see" herself living in the UK now she has found love with British songwriter James Flannigan.

Justin Bieber may just move you to tears with his new song and video. The music superstar has dropped his new single "Intentions" along with a poignant music video. The song features rapper Quavo..

When uploading photos for a dating profile, don't worry about being outshined by your friends — it's your DOG people are swiping for, according to new research. Turns out, over a third (39%) of..

