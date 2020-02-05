Global  

Kirk Douglas, one of the last stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, dies at 103

Zee News Friday, 7 February 2020
Kirk Douglas is survived by sons Michael and Joel from his first marriage with actor Diane Dill, and Peter and Eric from philanthropist Anne Buydens.
News video: Kirk Douglas dies aged 103: His best quotes

Kirk Douglas dies aged 103: His best quotes 00:59

 Kirk Douglas, best known for the 1960 historical epic Spartacus, was one of the last remaining stars of Hollywood’s golden age and died aged 103 on Wednesday. Here are some of his best quotes.

Out of the Past Movie (1947) - Clip - Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer, Kirk Douglas [Video]Out of the Past Movie (1947) - Clip - Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer, Kirk Douglas

Out of the Past Movie (1947) - Clip - Plot synopsis: Everything you want in a film noir you'll find in OUT OF THE PAST (1947). A tenacious detective (Robert Mitchum) spinning his wheels to make good. A..

Duration: 03:00

Lust for Life movie (1956) Kirk Douglas, Anthony Quinn, James Donald [Video]Lust for Life movie (1956) Kirk Douglas, Anthony Quinn, James Donald

Lust for Life movie trailer (1956) Plot synopsis: Vibrant orange sunflowers. Rippling yellow grain. Trees bursting with white bloom. "The pictures come to me as in a dream," Vincent Van Gogh said. A..

Duration: 03:03


Remembering Kirk Douglas, One of the Last Surviving Links to Old Hollywood


TIME

Hollywood 'Golden Age' film legend Kirk Douglas dead at age 103

Actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas told People magazine on Wednesday.
France 24 Also reported by •CBS NewsMid-DayBBC NewsIndependentZee News

