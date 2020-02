Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Yesterday, the trailer of Tiger Shroff's next Baaghi 3 was unveiled. The actor is seen fighting off the might of Syria to rescue his brother (Riteish Deshmukh). Shroff hollers, "If you harm my brother, I swear on my father, I will wipe out your country from the map."



A section of netizens felt it was insensitive of director... 👓 View full article