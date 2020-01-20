Global  

Shikara to release on Feb 7, assures Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films

Mid-Day Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Amid reports of stay on the release of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial Shikara, the filmmaker's production company on Thursday tweeted that it will hit the screens on February 7 as planned. The film is set against the backdrop of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the Kashmir Valley in late 1989 and early 1990, in the wake of...
News video: Public review of Shikara | Vidhu Vinod Chopra | Sadia | Aadil Khan

Public review of Shikara | Vidhu Vinod Chopra | Sadia | Aadil Khan 02:18

 Public review of Shikara is out. The movie, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is a story about Kashmiri pandits. Moviegoers loved the movie and said the film gives a strong message.

'Shikara' is not just a film but a movement: Vidhu Vinod Chopra [Video]'Shikara' is not just a film but a movement: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra believes his upcoming film "Shikara", on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1989 and 1990 from the Kashmir Valley, is not just a film but a movement.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:07Published

Chopra holds special 'Shikara' screening for Kashmiri Pandits [Video]Chopra holds special 'Shikara' screening for Kashmiri Pandits

To mark the 30th anniversary of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra held a special screening of his upcoming movie "Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:11Published


Shikara: Aamir Khan wishes Vidhu Vinod Chopra prior to the film's release, says, 'It's a story that needs to be told'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has wished good luck to filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his latest release Shikara and said that it is a story that needs to be...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-DayIndian ExpressZee News

Shikara movie review: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's noble intentions are bogged down by a lazy script and surprisingly tepid direction

Shikara tells the story of the brutal killings, leading to the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley through the eyes of one couple, and how their love...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-DayHinduZee News

