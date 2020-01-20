Shikara to release on Feb 7, assures Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Amid reports of stay on the release of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial Shikara, the filmmaker's production company on Thursday tweeted that it will hit the screens on February 7 as planned. The film is set against the backdrop of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the Kashmir Valley in late 1989 and early 1990, in the wake of... 👓 View full article

