Flourish gratitude The , mother-in-law , DR , always on tap , from London to Canada to LA ! . Megxit shock: ANOTHER family member to… https://t.co/MmLRnwQ0nF 7 minutes ago

Luci this doesnt shock me a bit, this man has always given me gay vibes, when i saw him hosting Prince Harry nd Meghan M… https://t.co/jd1hPaYECJ 12 minutes ago

*Tpa1226 RT @TMZ: Harry and Meghan Beef Up Security at Canadian Home, New Tarp & Camera https://t.co/Tr3GBHt77N 12 minutes ago

CNBC Make It Mark Cuban says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could make 'ungodly amount of money' — here's his advice to them. https://t.co/9hGD8jXAZa 13 minutes ago

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘are looking at houses’ in Los Angeles, pal claims | Fox News https://t.co/M6ZykIQVaP 14 minutes ago