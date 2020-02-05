Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘are looking at houses’ in Los Angeles, pal claims

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘are looking at houses’ in Los Angeles, pal claims

FOXNews.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
It looks like Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry will be soaking up the sun this summer at the Duchess of Sussex’s hometown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Coming to L.A.? [Video]Are Prince Harry and Meghan Coming to L.A.?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Coming to Los Angeles? Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what we know so far.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:54Published

Madonna Offers to Sublet Apartment to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Billboard News [Video]Madonna Offers to Sublet Apartment to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Billboard News

In a video uploaded to her Instagram, the pop icon has a simple request for Harry and Meghan. "Don’t run off to Canada, so boring there."

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Might Spend the Summer in Los Angeles

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s summer plans are solidifying! “They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A. too,” a...
Just Jared

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘are relieved’ to be living in Canada after Megxit, pal claims

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are enjoying their new lives in Canada.
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

royal_suitor

Royal Suitor @Ualreadylate @Sussex98 @bookedbusy @NDesameau @sussexsquadpod The FB post isn’t the full video. It’s embedded here… https://t.co/zK4gp5Ls1W 54 seconds ago

Sussex98

Sussexes ❤️👑🐼🌸 @royal_suitor @Ualreadylate @bookedbusy @NDesameau @sussexsquadpod It's an ITV video https://t.co/TGKFxyPPNF 2 minutes ago

song_title

Flourish gratitude The , mother-in-law , DR , always on tap , from London to Canada to LA ! . Megxit shock: ANOTHER family member to… https://t.co/MmLRnwQ0nF 7 minutes ago

Luciah_PS

Luci this doesnt shock me a bit, this man has always given me gay vibes, when i saw him hosting Prince Harry nd Meghan M… https://t.co/jd1hPaYECJ 12 minutes ago

Tpa1226

*Tpa1226 RT @TMZ: Harry and Meghan Beef Up Security at Canadian Home, New Tarp &amp; Camera https://t.co/Tr3GBHt77N 12 minutes ago

CNBCMakeIt

CNBC Make It Mark Cuban says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could make 'ungodly amount of money' — here's his advice to them. https://t.co/9hGD8jXAZa 13 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘are looking at houses’ in Los Angeles, pal claims | Fox News https://t.co/M6ZykIQVaP 14 minutes ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Bea… https://t.co/VdH1nFcUiQ 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.