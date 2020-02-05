Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Nicki Minaj Drags Meek Mill on New Song 'Yikes' Despite Saying She Regrets Twitter Feud

Nicki Minaj Drags Meek Mill on New Song 'Yikes' Despite Saying She Regrets Twitter Feud

AceShowbiz Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Towards the end of the song, the Trinidadian female emcee makes a MoneyBagg Yo reference by rapping, 'Bag talk? But ain't got no mouth when MoneyBagg talk?'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill of Abuse

Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill of Abuse 01:30

 Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill of Abuse Minaj took to social media seemingly accusing her former boyfriend, Meek Mill, of domestic abuse. Nicki Minaj, via Instagram The rapper took to Twitter in response. Meek Mill, via Twitter Meek Mill, via Twitter Minaj accused her ex of assaulting her along with...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nicki Minaj immediatly regretted engaging in latest Meek Mill feud [Video]Nicki Minaj immediatly regretted engaging in latest Meek Mill feud

Nicki Minaj apparently wishes she had kept her "mouth shut" instead of wasting her time and energy feuding with her former boyfriend Meek Mill on social media on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published

Meek Mill Denies Nicki Minaj's Women Beating Allegations [Video]Meek Mill Denies Nicki Minaj's Women Beating Allegations

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj engaged in a hate-fueled (and very public) social media battle on Wednesday (February 5). Produced: Pro (Jaysn..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Feud Escalates as They Trade Accusations on Social Media

Nicki Minaj's feud with ex-boyfriend Meek Mill spilled over to social media on Wednesday (Feb. 5) with an ugly war of words that saw Nicki accuse...
Billboard.com Also reported by •SOHHTMZ.comE! OnlineJust JaredClash

Nicki Minaj Claps Back at Meek Mill After He Dissed Her Husband, Twitter War Ensues

The 'Yikes' femcee and her former boyfriend are embroiled in a war of words on social media after he was caught liking an Instagram post mocking Kenneth Petty.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

_Free_RT_

Free RT Entertainment Nicki Minaj Drags Meek Mill on New Song 'Yikes' Despite Saying She Regrets Twitter Feud… https://t.co/U9MTlh7n5f 50 minutes ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Nicki Minaj Drags Meek Mill on New Song 'Yikes' Despite Saying She Regrets Twitter Feud https://t.co/xrKsTmYF4S https://t.co/gy8rTYACsp 52 minutes ago

daniel_santano

Daniel Santano Nicki Minaj Drags Ex-Boyfriend, Meek Mill On Twitter For Mocking Her Husband’s Outfit https://t.co/MebNVMptFC https://t.co/2fpQeP4KzB 11 hours ago

duchess_edna

👑 DUCHESS 👑 So at the end of all this drags: Nicki Minaj is dropping YIKES Meek Mill is dropping a jam with Justin Bieber....… https://t.co/EraIEYJDrR 13 hours ago

fresh19911

Michael's blog Nicki Minaj Drags Ex-Boyfriend, Meek Mill On Twitter For Mocking Her Husband’s Outfit https://t.co/1JBqjvPFJ2 https://t.co/Mo1sogP8HV 18 hours ago

OoF_sis

hentaihaven.com RT @MinajSociety: Nicki Minaj exposes Meek Mill and drags him to filth via her Instagram story, exposing his abusive ways. #MeekMillIsOverP… 18 hours ago

updatebaze_com

updatebazeofficial Nicki Minaj Drags Ex-Boyfriend, Meek Mill On Twitter For Mocking Her Husband’s Outfit https://t.co/rZuYR55yQW https://t.co/OecoPXWKKj 19 hours ago

Henrykrane

Talkative Nicki Minaj Drags Ex-Boyfriend, Meek Mill On Twitter For Mocking Her Husband’s Outfit https://t.co/bKx48Btod7 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.