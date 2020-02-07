Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kesha defamed producer Dr Luke by telling Lady Gaga he raped Katy Perry, judge rules

Kesha defamed producer Dr Luke by telling Lady Gaga he raped Katy Perry, judge rules

Independent Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Pop singer was also told to pay £289,139 over late royalty payments to the producer's company
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kesha defamed her alleged rapist Dr Luke by telling Lady Gaga he’d assaulted Katy Perry, judge rules

Kesha was found to have defamed Dr Luke by telling Lady Gaga he’d raped Katy Perry in a text message. New York Supreme Court judge Jennifer G Schechter ruled...
PinkNews Also reported by •Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @NBCNews: In a ruling on Thursday, New York Supreme Court Judge Schechter ruled that Kesha had defamed music producer Dr. Luke. https://… 12 seconds ago

sex_abuse_news

SexualAbuseWatch Kesha defamed her producer in a text message to Lady Gaga, a judge rules - Washington Post https://t.co/KdmXsAjCbC… https://t.co/mYXeQpZk2m 44 minutes ago

cahulaan

Patrick Kesha defamed her producer in a text message to Lady Gaga, a judge rules: A New York judge dealt a tough blow to Ke… https://t.co/qYWPKkmGZg 50 minutes ago

NBCNews

NBC News In a ruling on Thursday, New York Supreme Court Judge Schechter ruled that Kesha had defamed music producer Dr. Luk… https://t.co/lDnfhfaVzJ 2 hours ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Kesha defamed Dr. Luke in a text message she sent to Lady Gaga a judge has ruled The 'Praying' hitmaker sued the mu… https://t.co/KG1zJDGthV 4 hours ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Kesha defamed Dr. Luke in a text message she sent to Lady Gaga a judge has ruled - The ‘Praying' hitmaker sued the… https://t.co/kuO7Fm0yQB 4 hours ago

ThomasMYbarra

Thomas M. Ybarra ☕️ The fact that the judge in Kesha’s case ruled the Dr. Luke, a prominent music producer, is not a public figure when… https://t.co/8Nq9oa8kys 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.