LYR Is A New Project Featuring Simon Armitage

New single 'Never Good With Horses' is incredibly intriguing...



Renowned poet *Simon Armitage* contributes to new project *LYR*.



The group - a three-piece - matches his writing against some superb arrangements, with Simon Armitage working alongside Richard Walters and Patrick Pearson.



The project has been some time in the making, with LYR set to release a full album this Spring.



Titled 'Call In The Crash Team', it matches probing, inquisitive music against lyrics from the Poet Laureate, who observes situations from a number of different vantage points.



Utilising fictional characters, a superb demonstration of this is LYR's new single 'Never Good With Horses'.



A genuinely fascinating piece of music, it's a song about disenchantment, and the impact that this void of emotion can bring.



“The speaker is a woman describing her disenchantment with a partner who exhibits traditional male characteristics of insensitivity and a lack of empathy,” he explains. “That phrase ‘Never Good With Horses’ just drifted into my head one day and the whole thing just fell out of the title, like a Venetian blind.”



Out now, we're able to share the video in full - watch it below.



Catch LYR at the following shows:



*March*

9 *Leeds* Brudenell Social Club // *TICKETS*

10 *London* Hoxton Hall // *TICKETS*



