Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Just In: Joe Walsh Drops Out of Presidential Race, Says He’d ‘Rather Have a Socialist Than a Dictator’ in White House

Just In: Joe Walsh Drops Out of Presidential Race, Says He’d ‘Rather Have a Socialist Than a Dictator’ in White House

Mediaite Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh announced he is ending his presidential campaign, but will continue to work to defeat President Donald Trump because he would rather see a “socialist” in the White House than a “dictator.” On Friday morning’s edition of CNN New day, anchor John Berman introduced Walsh by noting that he finished a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
News video: White House: Mississippi Has Prospered Under President Donald Trump's Administration

White House: Mississippi Has Prospered Under President Donald Trump's Administration

 White House: Mississippi Has Prospered Under President Donald Trump's Administration

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump talks about welcoming Super Bowl champion Chiefs to White House [Video]President Trump talks about welcoming Super Bowl champion Chiefs to White House

President Trump mentioned welcoming the Super Bowl champion Chiefs to the White House during a news conference.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:25Published

Trump Praises Friends, Attacks Foes in Post-Impeachment 'Celebration' [Video]Trump Praises Friends, Attacks Foes in Post-Impeachment 'Celebration'

In his first public remarks after being acquitted by the Senate, the president took a victory lap, praising individual Republican lawmakers, applauding his defense team, and defending his conduct from..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bret Baier Offers Faint Praise of Trump’s White House Speech: ‘Nothing Illegal’ About It

Fox News anchor Bret Baier joined Fox News’ Outnumbered program Thursday with Harris Faulkner to react to President Donald Trump’s post-impeachment acquittal...
Mediaite

'People should pay': Trump appears poised to slam Democrats in White House speech after impeachment acquittal

President Donald Trump appears poised to slam Democrats in White House remarks following his acquittal by the Senate on two impeachment articles.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

rickeybolin

rickey bolin RT @kylegriffin1: Joe Walsh: "I would rather have ... a socialist in the White House than a dictator, than a king, than Donald Trump." http… 4 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.