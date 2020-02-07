John Berman Asks if Tom Steyer is ‘Peeing on the Campfire’ With Negative Ad Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

John Berman got Friday morning off to a good start by asking if billionaire Tom Steyer is hurting the Democrats with his new ad attacking rivals like Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, but in much more colorful terms. John Berman got Friday morning off to a good start by asking if billionaire Tom Steyer is hurting the Democrats with his new ad attacking rivals like Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, but in much more colorful terms. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this