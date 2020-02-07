Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Billy Crystal slams host-less Oscars, compares it to 'having a trial without witnesses'

Billy Crystal slams host-less Oscars, compares it to 'having a trial without witnesses'

FOXNews.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Billy Crystal does not agree with the decision to hold a hostless Oscars again this year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrakeBeTheTypa

Drake The Type To "Billy Crystal slams host-less Oscars, compares it to 'having a trial without witnesses'" https://t.co/KKvCB10wxR https://t.co/Qd5PqS75ys 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.