Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wedding date revealed

FOXNews.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Princess Beatrice and longtime boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding date has been revealed.
News video: Princess Beatrice to tie the knot at St James's Palace in May

Princess Beatrice to tie the knot at St James's Palace in May 00:49

 Princess Beatrice's wedding venue has been revealed as The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace and the royal is set to get married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29.

Princess Beatrice’s wedding venue announced [Video]Princess Beatrice’s wedding venue announced

The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice will marry her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, Buckingham Palace has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Princess Beatrice Is Ready For Her Wedding [Video]Princess Beatrice Is Ready For Her Wedding

She is going to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 00:55Published


Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mozzi to be married in the spring at Buckingham Palace

PEOPLE reported yesterday that Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mozzi will be married on May 29. Beatrice was engaged in September – it was the one piece...
Lainey Gossip

Prince Andrew scandal: Beatrice's fury over wedding announcement delays

Prince Andrew scandal: Beatrice's fury over wedding announcement delaysPrincess Beatrice is reportedly furious after yet another royal scandal has further delayed her wedding plans and date announcement. As controversy over her...
New Zealand Herald

