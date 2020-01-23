Global  

'Knives Out' Sequel Is in the Works at Lionsgate

Friday, 7 February 2020
The first installment of the Daniel Craig-starring film received an Oscar nomination in addition to becoming a Box Office hit after hauling in close to $300 million worldwide.
News video: Voicing Sonic the Hedgehog, a 'Sonic' sequel, and Jim Carrey -- Ben Schwartz answers your social media questions

Voicing Sonic the Hedgehog, a 'Sonic' sequel, and Jim Carrey -- Ben Schwartz answers your social media questions 02:15

 Ben Schwartz explains how he got into character to play Sonic the Hedgehog, if a sequel is in the works, and working with Jim Carrey.

