Was Gayle King Set Up to Look Bad by CBS Amid Kobe Bryant Interview Question Backlash?

Just Jared Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Some staffers at CBS This Morning think Gayle King was set up to look insensitive after a clip of her interview with Lisa Leslie received major backlash for asking about Kobe Bryant‘s rape case.- TMZ She’s the new face of Bulgari! – Just Jared Jr What does Brad Pitt have planned for the Oscars? – [...]
Gayle King Talks Kobe Bryant Interview Outrage on Instagram | THR News

Gayle King Talks Kobe Bryant Interview Outrage on Instagram | THR News

 Gayle King on Thursday morning took to social media to express her disappointment in CBS after the network shared a small portion of her interview with Kobe Bryant's friend and former WNBA star Lisa Leslie.

Giant Kobe Bryant Jersey Flag Spotted In Westchester [Video]Giant Kobe Bryant Jersey Flag Spotted In Westchester

The jersey was seen flying outside the DoubleTree Hotel. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:11Published

Gayle King slams CBS for airing excerpt of her Lisa Leslie interview about Kobe Bryant [Video]Gayle King slams CBS for airing excerpt of her Lisa Leslie interview about Kobe Bryant

King asked Leslie about Kobe Bryant's legacy in the YouTube clip from 'CBS This Morning'.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:08Published


ShowBiz Minute: Weinstein, King, Oscars

Prosecution rests, defense gets turn at Weinstein rape trial; Gayle King angry at CBS promo of interview questions about Kobe Bryant; Days before the 2020 Oscars...
USATODAY.com

Gayle King Says She's "Mortified" Following Backlash Over Kobe Bryant Rape Case Question

Gayle King wants to set the record straight. The host of CBS' This Morning came under fire following her interview with Lisa Leslie, in which King seemed to...
E! Online


trayntysdad

Trayntysdad RT @SFY: .@MarcellusWiley explains where some of the outrage directed at Gayle King is stemming from "People are saying look, Kobe was nev… 57 seconds ago

GeenaBelle44

Regina J. Smith @RickeySmiley I like Gayle King, but she was WAY outta line, and outta pocket!Where was the respect for his wifeAnd… https://t.co/Vpmji7ESMr 2 minutes ago

Catharinanana2

Marina RT @ElkeHassell: There is your all proof!!! Tools of the White Establishments are being awarded!! Like Judas he was also awarded when he be… 11 minutes ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Gossip #Backlash Was Gayle King Set Up to Look Bad by CBS Amid Kobe Bryant Interview Question Backlash? https://t.c… 22 minutes ago

DraySaidDat

DJA It don’t help that her and Gayle King look alike. Get tf https://t.co/M5N4v5iLBv 24 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Gossip #Backlash Was Gayle King Set Up to Look Bad by CBS Amid Kobe Bryant Interview Question Backlash? https://t.co/fqNDx4PNWn 24 minutes ago

TeoSpeaknoevil

Speaknoevil @CBSThisMorning @WNBA @LisaLeslie @GayleKing Gayle King, Even if it was taken out of content, its not right to ask… https://t.co/t797H9HLJN 31 minutes ago

Keeppounding_TV

EL Grande Gato Snoop Dogg Called Gayle King A “ FUNKY DOG HEAD B&$?!” FOR DISRESPECTING KOBE BRYANT IN A INTERVIEW WITH LISA LESIL… https://t.co/VXsa7UWdFV 35 minutes ago

